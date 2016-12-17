AVL is a ‘messy’company: Napat

AIRPORTS Vanuatu Limited (AVL) is a ‘messy’ company because of political interference, says a government minister.



The Minister of Public Utilities and Infrastructure, Jotham Napat, made this comment during a major debate on the bill that he introduced for the Civil Aviation (Amendment) Act of 2016.



AVL was also covered on the amended passed legislation this week.



In responding to most of the questions and issues raised, Minister Napat said AVL is one of the corporate institutions in the country that is ‘messy’ as the result of political interference in the company.”

“AVL went through a lot of challenges, particularly with its management and in the level of board of directors,” he said.



He said that it is well known that in Vanuatu that whenever there is a political change in government, there would see changes also in boards of directors for corporate bodies, and AVL is one that has suffered as a result.



“We politicians should be blamed for a number of malpractices that happened within the AVL and for many years,’’ he said.



“We have all witnessed cases where once a board of directors in AVL is terminated, they would challenge their termination in court while a new board of directors is running the AVL affairs.



“And when a new government is formed and it is in power, that government would re-appoint the previous board of directors.



And this has been going on for sometime and in the long run, it is the company that suffers.



“We leaders here and the government should or need to take pro-active measures and to put a stop to those malpractices and the behaviour of leaders that often puts companies like AVL at risk.”



He mentioned two of many similar incidents within AVL that saw AVL staff request huge amounts of money between VT 3 million to VT 6 million for trips in Hong Kong and Fiji ‘just to make an impression’.



Mr Napat, who was once the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Air Vanuatu, and once the Director General of the Ministry of Public Utilities and Infrastructures, has called on the government to act on those critical issues.



He said that due to the time constraints in the parliament this week, he would prefer to prepare a detailed report to be released later in the parliament in order to shed light on some of those issues.